A shocking incident of "honour killing" has come to light from Balochistan, where a mob shot dead a young couple over a love marriage. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced online. According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the police on Monday, July 21, the couple was identified as Bano Bibi, aka Sheetal, and her husband, Ehsan Ullah. Cops said that the couple were likely killed in May near Balochistan’s capital, Quetta. In the viral clip, a mob is seen shooting the couple dead in the desert over a love marriage. Reacting to the viral video, Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemned the incident of "honour killing". In a post on X, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "The murder of a daughter in the name of honor in Balochistan is an assault on the conscience of all humanity." She also demanded that the killers be brought to justice and given true punishment. So far, authorities have arrested at least 13 individuals, including a tribal leader, in connection with he incident. Pakistan Shooting: Gunmen Kill 9 Passengers From Punjab After Offloading Them From Bus in Balochistan.

Mob Kill Couple in Desert Over Love Marriage in Balochistan (Disturbing Video)

بلوچستان میں پسند کی شادی کرنے پر عورت اور مرف کو قتل کرنے والے جانور کہلوانے کے بھی حقدار نہیں ہیں۔ ان جعلی غیرت مندوں کو نشان عبرت بنایا جائے۔ یہ فرسودہ قبائلی روایات اور دہشتگرد ہی بلوچستان کے اصل دشمن ہیں pic.twitter.com/pujKmShvlQ — Shah Owais Noorani (@iamowaisnoorani) July 20, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reacts to Viral Video, Condemns ‘Honour Killing’

بلوچستان میں غیرت کے نام پر ایک بیٹی کا قتل پوری انسانیت کے ضمیر پر حملہ ہے۔ اس لرزہ خیز واقعے نے ہر حساس دل کو جھنجھوڑ کر رکھ دیا ہے۔ یہ ظلم ناقابلِ معافی ہے۔ ریاستی قانون سے بالاتر کوئی رسم، روایت یا سوچ قابلِ قبول نہیں۔ ہمارا مطالبہ ہے کہ قاتلوں کو قانون کے شکنجے میں لاکر قرار… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 21, 2025

