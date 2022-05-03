There are many celebs who have wished their fans on social media on this auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan too wished his fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ by posting pictures with his lovely family. The pictures featured him with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam and this is indeed the perfect treat for his fans on this festive occasion. Nazriya Nazim Shares Loved-Up Pictures With Fahadh Faasil And Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak!

Dulquer Salmaan’s Family Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

