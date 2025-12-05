In heartbreaking news, Pakistani social media influencer and TikToker Pyari Maryam passed away shortly after giving birth, as confirmed by several local media outlets. She was just 26 years old. Her husband, Ahsan Ali shared the tragic news on Instagram on December 4, asking for prayers and strength for the grieving family. Soon after, fellow influencer Fatima Jaffery revealed that Maryam’s health had deteriorated during childbirth. According to Samaa TV, Maryam was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors made every effort to save her. Unfortunately, despite their attempts, both Maryam and her newborn twins could not be revived. ‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Passes Away at 75 After Stroke; Hollywood Mourns the Iconic Shang Tsung Actor (View Post)

Influencer Pyari Maryam Dies at 26 After Childbirth – See Post

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (viralbhayani Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

