The theme for Earth Day this year is ‘Invest In Our Planet’. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas along with his family are marking this day by planting a Simarouba glauca, which is also known as Lakshmi Taru. He mentioned in his post, “Investing in our planet today for a better tomorrow”.

Tovino Thomas And His Family

Investing in our planet today for a better tomorrow 🌱 Where my little ones can grow up enjoying the luscious greens and the earth in all its glory. Earth Day wishes 🌏 !!#simaroubaGlauca #LakshmiTaru #paradisetree #earthday2022 #investInOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/fgYfIiQv4N — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 22, 2022

