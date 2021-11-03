Ahead of Enemy's release at the theatres on November 4, South star Vishal was spotted visiting Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Looks like the actor visited the temple to seek blessings for his upcoming movie. In the clicks, he could be seen in typical South Indian attire posing with fans. Enemy is helmed by Anand Shankar.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)