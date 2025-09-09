A massive fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala, Haryana, on Tuesday, September 9, triggering panic as black smoke billowed from the blaze-ravaged building. Videos circulating on social media showed the mall quickly engulfed in flames, with glass panes shattering and falling as people were evacuated. Firefighters rushed three fire brigade vehicles to the scene, but operations faced hurdles as the fire spread quickly through clothes and other inflammable goods. Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties, while efforts to bring the blaze under control were still underway. Faridabad Fire: 3 Members of Family Killed in Haryana After Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Their Residence Due to Explosion in AC Compression Unit (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/o5Zp0Q8rVj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

