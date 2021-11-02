A new film has been announced on the occasion of Kunchacko Boban’s birthday and it is going to be one of the best treats for all his fans. Chackochan and Jayasurya are teaming up again, almost after five years, for the film titled Enthaada Saji. This upcoming Malayalam film will be directed by debutant Godfy Babu. The film is touted to be a lighter-hearted family entertainer. It will be produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the film’s music.

Enthaada Saji Motion Poster

