Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Family Star. Following the release of the trailer and the songs from the upcoming movie, fans eagerly await to witness this family drama in the theatres. On March 12, the makers dropped the song "Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa", instantly becoming a favourite among fans. And now, just 4 days before the Family Star's theatrical release, the makers have blessed fans with the full version of the hit track composed by Gopi Sundar. The song's lively vibe and the lead actors' great chemistry make it a standout. Family Star releases in the theatres on April 5, 2024. Family Star Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Enemies-to-Lovers Story in the US! (Watch Video).

Watch “Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa” Song Here:

