Makers have released the trailer for Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star. Vijay portrays the role of an ideal man with a fiery temper, committed to safeguarding his family. Directed and written by Parsuram Petla, the trailer depicts Vijay as a working-class hero ready to resort to violence if his family faces any danger. Apart from Vijay, Mrunal Thakur plays a key role in the film. Family Star Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Promises an Action-Packed, Comedic, Romantic Ride in Parasuram Petla's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Family Star Trailer:

