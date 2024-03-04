Makers released the teaser of Family Star, directed and written by Parsuram Petla. It introduces viewers to the lead characters portrayed by Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Devarakonda's character is depicted as a blue-collar hero, fiercely protective of his family, willing to resort to violence when their safety is threatened. He is shown as a middle-class individual, unafraid to confront adversaries, yet also portrayed as financially prudent, insisting that others contribute if they seek his assistance. Mrunal Thakur's appearance towards the end of the teaser further intrigues the film. Family Star Song 'Nandanandanaa': Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Melody is Enchanting in Sid Sriram's Voice (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch the Family Star Teaser Here:

