Sai Pallavi and Kaali Venkat-starrer Gargi is all set to have its OTT premiere on SonyLIV on August 12. Earlier, the legal-thriller drama was released in theatres on July 15. The flick also received positive reactions from the critics. The synopsis of the movie reads, "The journey of a young school teacher to prove her father's innocence with the help of a juvenile advocate who's never even seen the interiors of a court hall." Gargi Movie Review: Sai Pallavi Delivers A Solid Performance In This Hard-Hitting Tale Helmed By Gautham Ramachandran, Say Critics.

