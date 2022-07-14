Sai Pallavi’s movie Gargi, written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, has won hearts. The film that was shown in a special screening has been hailed as a hard-hitting tale by critics. Sai Pallavi’s performance has been labelled as solid. The well-written script, performances, direction and all other technical aspects about Gargi have won critics’ hearts. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 15. Gargi: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Sai Pallavi’s Movie.

Best Film Of 2022

#Gargi #KcReview 5/5 Best Film of Year 2022. Outstanding Script & Screenplay by #Richie Director @prgautham83. Court Scenes are Fantastic. Good Social Message. This Gargi will get many many Awards including National Awards. Kudos to @2D_ENTPVTLTD to present this film. pic.twitter.com/sHh3s07I8p — Kollywood Cinema (@KollywoodCinima) July 13, 2022

An Excellent Watch

#Gargi: Excellent. @prgautham83 delivers the film of the year so far, a splendid and shocking tale that hits the target. So heavy hearted, and will definitely leave a lump in your throat. @Sai_Pallavi92 and the team, get ready for the awards! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 13, 2022

Power-Packed Performance By Sai Pallavi

#Gargi @Sai_Pallavi92, a knockout performance in the title role! You can feel the wetness of her tears in the @prgautham83’s relevant & stunning film along with a terrific @kaaliactor. Cheers @2D_ENTPVTLTD & @sakthivelan_b for backing it. pic.twitter.com/Oe1idHuJax — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 13, 2022

A Hard-Hitting Tale

#Gargi - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, the best Tamil film I watched in ages. Majestic, moving, and seamless. @prgautham83 has delivered a solid drama that deserves all our love and attention . @Sai_Pallavi92 is amazing and deserves a National Award along with @kaaliactor and the dir! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 13, 2022

The Climax Scene

#Gargi - 5 stars. This year’s best Tamil film is here. Hard-hitting but at the same emotionally so moving. @Sai_Pallavi92, take a bow. The conviction to pick this role and to play it with so much of sensitivity deserves respect. That climax will hit you like a ton of bricks. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) July 13, 2022

A Powerful Movie With Strong Message

#Gargi [5/5] - A Powerful Movie! Deals with a very sensitive subject.. About being a woman in the society and doing the right thing are the larger messages.. @Sai_Pallavi92 is Brilliant.. A difficult role.. She has done it with finesse.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 13, 2022

