Sai Pallavi’s movie Gargi, written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, has won hearts. The film that was shown in a special screening has been hailed as a hard-hitting tale by critics. Sai Pallavi’s performance has been labelled as solid. The well-written script, performances, direction and all other technical aspects about Gargi have won critics’ hearts. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 15. Gargi: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Sai Pallavi’s Movie.

Best Film Of 2022

An Excellent Watch

Power-Packed Performance By Sai Pallavi

A Hard-Hitting Tale

The Climax Scene

A Powerful Movie With Strong Message

