Varun Tej Konidela will be playing the titular role in the film Ghani. Sai Manjrekar would be sharing screen space with the handsome hunk in this film and she’d be seen playing the character Maya. Saiee, dressed in a traditional out and jewels, is seen as a simple and sweet girl in this poster. We would get to catch a glimpse of the two stars when the makers will release the teaser of Ghani and that is on November 15.

Saiee Manjrekar As Maya In Ghani

