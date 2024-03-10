Celebs have started gracing the Zee Cine Awards 2024, held in Mumbai on March 10. Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sonu Sood, and Sunny Deol have graced the event, along with the lovely actresses Kriti Sanon, Saiee Manjrekar, Mouni Roy, and Medha Shankar. Their presence absolutely charged the venue, adding a whole lot of charisma and charm to the atmosphere. It's definitely a star-studded affair! Check out the celebrities who have arrived at the prestigious award night here. Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Exudes Elegance in Black as He Makes Stylish Entry at the Award Show (Watch Video).

