The teaser of Gully Rowdy is out! It stars Sundeep Kishan, Bobby Simha, Neha Shetty, Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Posani Krishna. Murali. In the teaser, we can see Sundeep as Simha in a rowdy avatar and female lead Neha asks him to help in a kidnapping. Directed by G Nageshwar Reddy, the action-comedy looks refreshing and entertaining.

Watch the Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)