Wondering if the stock markets are open today, August 15, on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day? It must be noted that Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday, August 15, 2025, in observance of the country's 79th Independence Day. Both the BSE and NSE will be shut for all forms of trading, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) transactions. Traders must note that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be shut on August 15 for both the morning and the evening sessions. According to the NSE holiday calendar, there are two scheduled market holidays in August, on 15th for Independence Day and 27th for Ganesh Chaturthi. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Stock Market Holiday Today, August 15

