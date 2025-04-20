Three people were injured in a major road accident in Chennai’s Alandur area on Friday evening after a car owned by National Award-winning actor Bobby Simha crashed into six vehicles. The actor was not in the car at the time. His driver, Pushparaj, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle while descending the Kathipara flyover near Alandur Metro Station. The speeding car hit three motorcycles, two autorickshaws, and another car. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, with injured commuters on the road and vehicle debris scattered. Emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Pushparaj was arrested, and a case has been registered for drunk driving and reckless endangerment. Razakar Movie Review: Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru's Historical Drama Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens!

3 Injured as Actor Bobby Simha’s Car Rams into 6 Vehicles in Chennai

Bobby Simha car rams into six vehicles in Chennai , driver arrested for rash driving pic.twitter.com/KBNWmcrvlI — Cine Chit Chat (@CineChitChat) April 19, 2025

