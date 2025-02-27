Dr Rajendra Prasad death anniversary is observed every year in India on February 28. Dr Rajendra Prasad death anniversary 2025 falls on Friday, February 28. Dr Rajendra Prasad was India’s first president. He is one of the most remarkable personalities India has produced. He was a political leader and trained to be a lawyer. He made key contributions in India’s struggle for independence. He was born on December 3, 1884, and died on February 28, 1963. He was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. On this day, the nation pays tribute and honours his memory and legacy. To learn more about him, watch the full Bharat Ratna - The Jewels Of India video below. Dr Rajendra Prasad Death Anniversary: Facts About the First President of Independent India.

Watch Video To Learn More About Dr Rajendra Prasad:

