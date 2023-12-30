The much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, unveiled a musical treat on December 30, 203. The release of "Kurchi Madathapetti" has set tongues wagging, featuring Mahesh and Sreeleela's impressive dance sequences. The song's catchy beats swiftly catapulted it into the limelight. Mahesh's impactful dialogue kicks off the track, followed by a mesmerising display of dance alongside Sreeleela. The energetic chemistry between the duo harmonises perfectly with the song's lively rhythm, fueling its rapid ascent in popularity among audiences eagerly anticipating the film's release. Guntur Kaaram Song 'Oh My Baby': Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Fresh Chemistry Glimpsed Through This Romantic Melody by Shilpa Rao (Watch Lyrical Video).

Listen To Kurchi Madathapetti Song Here:

