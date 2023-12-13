The eagerly awaited lyrical track, "Oh My Baby," from the movie Guntur Kaaram, has captivated audiences with its romantic melody. Sung by the talented Shilpa Rao, the song features Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, adding a magical touch to the film's romantic essence. As anticipation surges, Guntur Kaaram is slated to grace theaters on January 12, 2024. Guntur Kaaram: Sreeleela’s Stunning First Look Poster From Mahesh Babu Starrer Unveiled on Her Birthday Is a Treat for Fans!

Watch Oh My Baby Lyric Video Here:

