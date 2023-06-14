Sreeleela would be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the upcoming Telugu action drama Guntur Kaaram. On the occasion of her birthday today, the makers have dropped her first look from the film and she’s looking simply stunning. Dressed in a langa voni aka half saree, applying nail enamel, Sreeleela looks gorgeous as she looks at the camera. This is indeed the best treat for fans on her birthday today. Guntur Kaaram Teaser: Mahesh Babu Wrecks Havoc on Goons in This Sneak Peak of Trivikram Srinivas’ Next (Watch Video).

Sreeleela In Guntur Kaaram

