SSMB28 is officially named Guntur Kaaram and a new teaser has been released. Mahesh Babu looks daring and bold in this new glimpse of Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. In the video he can be seen walking with a stick as he beats up goons and wreaks havoc. The music will be composed by Thaman S. SSMB28: Mahesh Babu’s Film’s Title To Be Announced Today on Late Actor Krishna’s Birth Anniversary!

Watch Teaser Here:

