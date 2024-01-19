The Telugu film HanuMan is the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The film starring Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu has seen impressive collections in a week’s time. The Hindi version of this superhero film stands at Rs 22.92 crore, while the Telugu version of the film has earned Rs 1.77 crore in North India. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Tejja Sajja’s Superhero Flick Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide, Director Prasanth Varma Posts, ‘My First Century in Films’!

HanuMan Movie Collections

#HanuMan emerges a SUCCESS STORY… Excellent trending on weekdays: Mon to Wed collects HIGHER than Fri, which says it all… Should score an impressive number in Week 2 as well.#HanuMan Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 1.90 cr.… pic.twitter.com/kfLlwBJC18 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2024

