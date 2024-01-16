Prasanth Varma's mythological superhero film HanuMan, starring actor Teja Sajja, has been doing wonders since its release. The film turns out to be completely unstoppable at the box office and roaring loudly with its collections. The film made Rs 3.80 crore on Monday in its Hindi version. The total collection of the film in the Hindi language now stands at Rs 16.17 crore. On January 16, an elated Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle to share a milestone achievement of the movie. HanuMan has now made Rs 100 crore in its worldwide collections. Prasanth Varma took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and wrote, "My first century in films". The Telugu language superhero film was released on January 12 and has been gaining much praise for its story and performance. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Grosses Rs.16.17 Crore in India (Hindi Version).

HanuMan Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide!

My first century in films 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VsiqdttRyR — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 16, 2024

