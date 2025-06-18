In a bizarre incident from Khaga town in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, devotees brutally assaulted a priest and his son inside the Hanuman temple over a dispute involving two extra laddoos taken from the prasad. The attackers, angered by the priest allegedly removing the sweets, beat them up within the temple premises. The shocking act of violence was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident occurred at the Hanuman Mandir located in Naubasta under the Khaga Kotwali area. Police have been informed, and probe is underway. Hardoi Shocker: Woman Points Revolver at Petrol Pump Employee Over CNG Refueling Dispute, Police Respond After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Devotees Assault Priest Over Laddoo Dispute at Fatehpur Temple

Probe Ordered

प्रकरण में थाना खागा पर प्राप्त तहरीरी सूचना के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही नियमानुसार की जा रही है। — FATEHPUR POLICE (@fatehpurpolice) June 18, 2025

