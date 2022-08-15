India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence with great zeal and pride today on August 15, 2022. It is on this day when we got freedom from the clutches of the Britishers. Now, sharing their excitement on Twitter, many South celebs have extended warm wishes to fans. Right from Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal to Jr NTR, all poured love on I-Day. Have a look. Independence Day 2022: Yash His Wife Radhika Pandit and Kids Wave the Tiranga With Pride on August 15 (View Pics).

Ram Charan

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. 🙏 Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2022

Jr NTR

76వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej

The Happiness that comes from FREEDOM is immeasurable. This #IndependenceDay put your freedom to right use & exercise your duties righteously. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5pgMyyaqlR — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 15, 2022

Adivi Sesh

It’s been my life’s honour to try and capture the spirit of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan A HERO of India. On the 75th anniversary of our Independence, I salute ALL warriors, both sung and unsung, who have fought for our great country to be what it is today. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/W3vXLf0fTt — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 15, 2022

