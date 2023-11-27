Harom Haro Hindi Teaser: Sudheer Babu Fights Injustice and Evil in Gnanasagar Dwarka’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

Besides Sudheer Babu, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Sunil, Jaya Prakash, Akshara, Arjun Gowda, Lakki Lakshman, Ravi Kale, and others.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 27, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Sudheer Babu is busy with his his upcoming film Harom Hara, directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka. Sudheer shines in a powerful mass avatar in the recently released teaser in Hindi. While the movie's plot remains a mystery, the teaser promises an intense action drama, amplified by its solid score and visuals. Harom Hara will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Harom Haro: Makers of Sudheer Babu Starrer Announce the Release Date of the Film Ahead of Telugu Star’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Check Out Harom Hara Hindi Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

