Harom Haro Hindi Teaser: Sudheer Babu Fights Injustice and Evil in Gnanasagar Dwarka’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

Sudheer Babu is busy with his his upcoming film Harom Hara, directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka. Sudheer shines in a powerful mass avatar in the recently released teaser in Hindi. While the movie's plot remains a mystery, the teaser promises an intense action drama, amplified by its solid score and visuals. Harom Hara will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Harom Haro: Makers of Sudheer Babu Starrer Announce the Release Date of the Film Ahead of Telugu Star’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Check Out Harom Hara Hindi Teaser Here:

