Gnanasagar Dwaraka's Harom Haro starring Sudheer Babu in the lead will hit theatres worldwide on Dec 22 and makers give a glimpse of the Telugu star with an official announcement video ahead of his birthday on May 11. Sudheer Babu will be undergoing a makeover for the movie. The film has Chaitan Bharadwaj’s music. Harom Hara will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Modern Love Chennai Release Date: Amazon Prime Video’s Upcoming Anthology to Premiere on May 18.

Harom Haro Release Date

