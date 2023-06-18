He is always there to save you, protect you from harm, and be your shield when you need him to be. We are talking about Dads all over the world! Commemorating Father’s Day, Sudheer Babu has announced a new film titled Maa Nanna Superhero. The poster released today features a father and son on a road trip in a scenic location in Kerala. The actor captioned it as "This film is dedicated to the superheroes who have always been there to save the day. I am excited to announce that my next film is titled #MaaNannaSuperHero. Happy Father's Day everyone." Harom Haro: Makers of Sudheer Babu Starrer Announce the Release Date of the Film Ahead of Telugu Star’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Of Maa Nanna Superhero Here:

This film is dedicated to the superheroes who have always been there to save the day. I am excited to announce that my next film is titled #MaaNannaSuperHero. Happy Father's Day everyone 🤗@abhilashkankara @jaymkrish @vcelluloidsoffl @cam_entmnts pic.twitter.com/u27iYN3ud9 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)