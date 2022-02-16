Irai is the upcoming web series that is all set to be premiered on the streaming service aha. The makers have released the trailer and the R Sarath Kumar starrer looks promising. The trailer gives glimpses of how the series revolves around child abuse and how Kumar’s team is here to hunt the abusers. Directed by Rajesh M Selva, the crime thriller is all set to be premiered from February 18.

Watch The Trailer Of Irai Below:

