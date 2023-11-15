Animal is the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1. The team has started with the promotions of the film and recently the trio graced the talk show, Unstoppable With NBK Season 3. The Telugu show is hosted by superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. The makers have shared a few pics where team Animal is seen all smiles as they pose with NBK on Unstoppable 3 sets. Ranbir Kapoor Snapped with Nandamuri Balakrishna on the Sets of Unstoppable 3 for Animal Promotions in Hyderabad (View Pics).

Team Animal On Unstoppable With NBK

