Journey Trailer: Cheran's OTT Series, Starring R Sarathkumar and Prasanna, Looks Captivating; Series to Drop on SonyLIV on This Date! (Watch Video)

Tamil filmmaker Cheran is all set to make his OTT debut with an upcoming series named Journey. The series stars Sarathkumar, Kalaiyarasan, Prasanna, Aari Arjun, and Divya Bharathi, among others. On December 30, the makers released the official trailer of the upcoming series and also revealed the date of its release. The web series will have nine episodes and will stream on Sony LIV starting January 12. Por Thozhil Ending Explained: Decoding the 'Killer' Reveal of Ashok Selvan and R Sarathkumar's Investigative Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Checkout the Trailer Here:

