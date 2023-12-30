Journey Trailer: Cheran's OTT Series, Starring R Sarathkumar and Prasanna, Looks Captivating; Series to Drop on SonyLIV on This Date! (Watch Video)

Director Cheran, who last helmed Thirumanam is making his OTT debut with Journey. The series stars R Sarathkumar, Prasanna, Aari Arjunan, Kalaiyarasan and Divyabharathi. Makers have now released the trailer of the series also revealing the release date. Read more to know.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 30, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Tamil filmmaker Cheran is all set to make his OTT debut with an upcoming series named Journey. The series stars Sarathkumar, Kalaiyarasan, Prasanna, Aari Arjun, and Divya Bharathi, among others. On December 30, the makers released the official trailer of the upcoming series and also revealed the date of its release. The web series will have nine episodes and will stream on Sony LIV starting January 12. Por Thozhil Ending Explained: Decoding the 'Killer' Reveal of Ashok Selvan and R Sarathkumar's Investigative Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Checkout the Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aari Arjunan Actor Prasanna Actor Sarath Kumar Cheran's Journey Cheran's Journey trailer Divyabharathi Filmmaker Cheran Journey web series Kalaiyarasan R Sarath Kumar Sony Liv
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 30, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Tamil filmmaker Cheran is all set to make his OTT debut with an upcoming series named Journey. The series stars Sarathkumar, Kalaiyarasan, Prasanna, Aari Arjun, and Divya Bharathi, among others. On December 30, the makers released the official trailer of the upcoming series and also revealed the date of its release. The web series will have nine episodes and will stream on Sony LIV starting January 12. Por Thozhil Ending Explained: Decoding the 'Killer' Reveal of Ashok Selvan and R Sarathkumar's Investigative Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Checkout the Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aari Arjunan Actor Prasanna Actor Sarath Kumar Cheran's Journey Cheran's Journey trailer Divyabharathi Filmmaker Cheran Journey web series Kalaiyarasan R Sarath Kumar Sony Liv
You might also like
Shark Tank India 3: Varun Dua, ACKO Founder and CEO, Joins the Prestigious Panel of Sharks for the Latest Season!
TV

Shark Tank India 3: Varun Dua, ACKO Founder and CEO, Joins the Prestigious Panel of Sharks for the Latest Season!
MasterChef India 2023 Winner: 24-Year-Old Mohammed Ashiq Lifts the Trophy With Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize; Judge Ranveer Brar Congratulates
TV

MasterChef India 2023 Winner: 24-Year-Old Mohammed Ashiq Lifts the Trophy With Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize; Judge Ranveer Brar Congratulates
MasterChef India 2023 Winner: 24-Year-Old Mohammed Ashiq Lifts the Trophy With Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize; Judge Ranveer Brar Congratulates
TV

MasterChef India 2023 Winner: 24-Year-Old Mohammed Ashiq Lifts the Trophy With Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize; Judge Ranveer Brar Congratulates
Chamak: Mohit Malik Poses in Style at the Music Launch of His Upcoming Sony LIV Web Series (Watch Video)
TV

Chamak: Mohit Malik Poses in Style at the Music Launch of His Upcoming Sony LIV Web Series (Watch Video)
Chamak Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Suvinder Vicky and Gippy Grewal’s Mystery Thriller Web Series Online
TV

Chamak Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Suvinder Vicky and Gippy Grewal’s Mystery Thriller Web Series Online
Trending Stories
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy New Year 2024
50K+ searches
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
20K+ searches
Amrit Bharat Express
10K+ searches
FC Goa
10K+ searches
Ayodhya Railway Station
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot