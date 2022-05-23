Iravin Nizhal is written, directed, co-edited and produced by Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who also plays the lead role in the film. It is the world’s first non-linear single shot film. The makers have dropped the trailer of the action thriller and it promises to be an intriguing watch. Iravin Nizhal: Radhakrishnan Parthiban's Tamil Film Gets Appreciated at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Watch The Trailer Of Iravin Nizhal Below:

