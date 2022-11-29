Pictures of Robo Shankar with superstar Rajinikanth have gone viral on the internet. The popular comedian met Thalaivar along with his family visited the sets of Jailer. It was reportedly Priyanka and Robo Shankar’s 22nd wedding anniversary. Take a look at the pictures below from the shooting spot of Jailer: 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth Has a Pakistani Doppelganger and You Should Totally Check Him Out! (Watch Video).

Robo Shankar Meets Rajinikanth

On his 22nd wedding anniversary, Actor #RoboShankar along with his family members met #Superstar @rajinikanth at #Jailer shooting spot and received his blessings.. pic.twitter.com/nhyfhnHbiX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2022

