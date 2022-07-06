Iravin Nizhal song "Paapam Seiyathiru" is out. The track is a soul-stirring number that will tug your heartstrings for sure. The song is composed, arranged and produced by AR Rahman. "Paapam Seiyathiru" is crooned by Niranjana Ramanan, Keerthana Vaidyanathan and lyrics are penned by Kaduveli Siddhar. Iravin Nizhal Release Date: Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s ‘World’s First Non-Linear Single Shot Film’ To Hit the Big Screens on July 15!

Check Out The Song Below:

