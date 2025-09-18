Actor Robo Shankar, best known for his comedic roles in Tamil films, died in Chennai on Thursday (September 18). He was 46 at the time of his passing. The actor, who had recently recovered from jaundice, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Chennai after collapsing on the set of a film. The incident occurred on Monday (September 14). His sudden demise has left fans and members of the Kollywood industry in mourning. Robo Shankar will be remembered for his unique style, which made him a beloved figure in the industry for his comic roles. He shared screen with some of the top stars of Tamil cinema, including Ajith Kumar in Viswasam, Dhanush in Maari and Suriya in Si3. Robert Redford Dies: Oscar-Winning Actor, Best Known for ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Film, Passes Away at 89.

Tamil Actor Robo Shankar No More

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)