The upcoming movie Jai Bhim, starring superstar Suriya as Advocate Chandru, is based on true events. Suriya’s character is heard saying, ‘law is a very powerful weapon’, and as advocate he is all set to fight for justice by fighting for an innocent tribal couple who belongs from Irular community. Suriya delivers a powerful performance and so actress Lijomol Jose, who plays the character Senggeni. The story is power-packed with a varied range of emotions and shows what happens to the voiceless. This courtroom drama, a thought-provoking story, is surely going to give goosebumps.

Watch The Trailer Of Jai Bhim Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)