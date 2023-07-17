Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been creating waves among fans, building up immense excitement. With teasers, promos, and glimpses of the Thalaiva, the South megastar has kept his followers eagerly anticipating more. The latest update comes in the form of the release of the second song "Hukum" from the film. Composed by the talented music director Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrical video of this highly anticipated second single from Jailer showcases Rajinikanth in a tense situation, giving a glimpse of the movie's intense moments. Jailer Teaser: Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian Arrives in Style as Makers Share Superstar’s Swag Entry From the Nelson Dilipkumar Film (Watch Video).