Rajinikanth's Jailer co-star, Vinayakan, has recently garnered attention for an incident captured on video. The footage, circulating on social media, depicts the actor involved in a heated argument with a shopkeeper on the streets of Goa. Vinayakan, dressed casually, exhibited erratic behaviour, leading to speculation about his sobriety. While the exact circumstances remain unclear, the incident has sparked widespread curiosity and discussion among netizens. FYI, Vinayakan has faced multiple legal issues in the past. He was arrested in 2023 for misbehaving at a police station and earlier this year for creating a disturbance at Hyderabad airport, both incidents allegedly stemming from alcohol consumption. Video of ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Puneet Superstar Brutally Getting Slapped and Beaten by Influencer Pradeep Dhaka Goes Viral – WATCH.

'Seriously'

Is that guy seriously actor vinayagan or someone who looks like him?.. — Chandru A. ( சந்துரு ) (@decode_chan) November 23, 2024

'Composure of the Guy Inside the Shop'

What I only want in life is the composure of the guy inside the shop. — Stupid Common Man (@sajithm78) November 22, 2024

'Turning Mad'

Someone please give him work. He is turning mad. — #Anish (@moviebeing) November 22, 2024

'Drunk'

I think he's drunk — Mithun_2209 (@Mithun220916) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)