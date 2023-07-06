The makers of Jailer dropped a new song from the much-awaited film today and it's fab! Titled "Kaavaalaa", the super energetic number stars Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia. The track has been sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. The song sees the actress grooving to the fun beats and not to miss her killer expressions. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, exudes swag in the clip. Jailer is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Jailer: It’s a Wrap for Rajinikanth – Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer! Team Celebrates With Director Nelson Dilipkumar (View Pics).

Watch "Kaavaalaa" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)