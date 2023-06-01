Jailer is the upcoming film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead has announced wrap up of their shoot schedule. Sun Pictures even shared a few pictures from the wrap up party in which the entire team can be seen posing together. Jailer: Rajinikanth’s Action Film to Release on August 10.

Jailer Wrap Up Celebration

