There have been reports doing rounds on social media that JGM has been shelved. However, there has been no official announcement made yet. But a source revealed to Hyderabad Times that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh have decided amicably that this ain’t the right time to commence the shoot of JGM. The source was quoted as saying, “The film is not shelved; it is just postponed to later. Vijay and Puri will definitely work together again once they’re both in a comfortable enough space to do so.” Jana Gana Mana: Shooting of Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde’s Film JGM Kickstarts (Watch Video).

JGM Movie Update

