Kaathal – The Core is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Mammootty and Jyotika as the lead pair. The film directed by Jeo Baby is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 23. Ahead of its release, the plot of the film has reportedly been leaked online. According to it, Mammootty would be seen playing the role of a closeted homosexual in the film. It would showcase how his character Mathew Devassy’s life turns upside down after his wife Omana decides to file for divorce after learning about her husband’s sexual orientation. The leaked plot of Kaathal – The Core cites, “The film explores the politics of society’s mindset towards homosexuals.” Kaathal The Core Trailer: Mammootty and Jyothika Portray a Long-Married Couple's Unspoken Marital Problems in Jeo Baby's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Leaked Plot Of Kaathal – The Core Movie

I doubt if any other Indian actor/star can pick such diverse subjects as @mammukka 🙏 This plot of #KaathalTheCore 👌 Super psyched for the film. Definitely watching FDFS pic.twitter.com/GPsoUWi6pi — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 16, 2023

