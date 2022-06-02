The release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon’s film Kaduva has been announced! The Malayalam film helmed by Shaji Kailas is all set to be released in theatres on June 30. To share the announcement the makers released a poster of Prithviraj, who’d be essaying the role of Kaduvakunnel Kurian Koruthu/Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, is seen in a fierce avatar. Kaduva: Complaint Filed Against Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer; Kerala Court Temporarily Stays Release Of The Malayalam Film.

Kaduva Release Date

#KADUVA In theatres worldwide from 30th June 2022! pic.twitter.com/9xfalq35zk — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 2, 2022

