Director Shankar Shanmugham has shared an unseen still of Kamal Haasan as Senapathy from the sets of Indian 2. This is indeed the perfect treat for all fans of Ulaganayagan. The filmmaker wished the legendary actor on X saying, “It is wonderful to have had the chance to work with you again to bring Senapathy back!” Kamal Haasan Turns 69: Shruti Haasan Calls Her ‘Appa’ the ‘OG Rock Star of All Things’, Shares Video Montage With Unseen Moments – WATCH.

Shankar Shanmugham’s Birthday Post For Kamal Haasan

Wishing our Ulaganayagan ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ sir a very happy birthday! It is wonderful to have had the chance to work with you again to bring Senapathy back! Hope you keep entertaining us and continue to inspire millions more! #indian2 pic.twitter.com/tGpA6In56I — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 7, 2023

