Kamal Haasan celebrates his 69th birthday today. He is being showered with birthday wishes across social media platforms. His daughter, actress-singer Shruti Haasan too wished her ‘Appa’ on Instagram. She shared a video montage with unseen moments of him and called him the ‘OG Rock Star Of All Things’. Shruti wished her father saying, “You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us.” Kamal Haasan Birthday: Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star on Insta, Writes ‘Fortunate To Be Working With You Sir’ (View Pic).

Shruti Haasan’s Birthday Post For Kamal Haasan

