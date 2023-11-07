On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday today (Nov 7), his upcoming film Thug Life's co-star Trisha shared a heartwarming note for the superstar on Instagram. "What an honour it is to have been able to experience the magic of cinema through you. Meendum santhipom Shakthi (We will meet soon, Shakthi)," her birthday wish reads. Not only her, even Kushboo Sundar dropped gorgeous pics with the superstar on Insta to wish him on his born day. Have a look! Kamal Haasan Birthday Bash: Aamir Khan and Suriya Pose for Selfie at the Event (View Viral Pic).

Trisha Krishna Wishes Kamal Haasan:

Trisha Instagram

Kushboo Sundar Pens Note for Kamal Haasan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

