Kamal Haasan hosted a grand party on his birthday and it was indeed star-studded. While not many pics from the event are yet out, we've got our hands on a viral photo from the bash which sees Aamir Khan and Suriya Sivakumar in one frame. The picture sees Ravi K Chandran clicking a selfie while AK and Suriya smile for the cam. However, sadly the click does not feature UIaganayagan. Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: Here’s How Superstar Got the Title ‘UIaganayagan’ and What It Means?

Viral Pic From Kamal Haasan's Birthday Party:

Suriya, Amir Khan, Ravi K Chandran at UlagaNayagan Birthday Party💥 pic.twitter.com/SNzvQmH9mj — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)