Arunraja Kamaraj had made his directorial debut with Kanaa that starred Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The sports drama that also starred Sathyaraj and Sivakarthikeyan had hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The film is now all set to be released in China on March 18.

Kanaa To Release In China

