Kazan Khan is no more. Reportedly, the actor passed away due to heart attack. Kazan was a well-known face from showbiz, who was popular for playing villain roles in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. He was part of popular movies like Gandharvam, CID Moosa, The King, Varnapakittu, Dreams among others. May his soul RIP. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies at 39; Actor-Politician Had Been Hospitalised After Collapsing at a Political Rally.

Kazan Khan Passes Away:

According to the latest updates from social media, actor Kazan Khan, who is famous for his villain roles in Malayalam & Tamil cinema, has passed away... RIP... pic.twitter.com/rLydqlC21U — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 12, 2023

RIP Kazan Khan:

